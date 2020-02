Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 February 2020 04:48 Hits: 4

Two U.S. soldiers have been killed and six wounded in a firefight in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar Province, with the U.S. military saying initial reports indicate an attack was carried out by a man in an Afghan National Army (ANA) uniform.

