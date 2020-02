Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 February 2020 06:26 Hits: 2

Support for left-wing Irish nationalists Sinn Fein surged in an election on Saturday, leaving it tied with the party of Prime Minister Leo Varadkar but unlikely to emerge with the highest number of seats, an exit poll showed.

