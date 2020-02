Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 February 2020 07:41 Hits: 2

The death toll from the novel coronavirus surged past 800 in mainland China on Sunday, overtaking global fatalities in the 2002-03 SARS epidemic, even as the World Health Organization said the outbreak appeared to be “stabilising”.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200209-coronavirus-death-toll-in-china-exceeds-800-overtaking-global-sars-fatalities