Ocasio-Cortez and Levin co-sponsor bill to build out nationwide electric vehicle infrastructure

While Donald Trump and his do-nothing-for-Americans Republican henchmen celebrate their corruption, Democratic officials like Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Andy Levin of Michigan are putting forward infrastructure legislation that would help build out a nationwide network of high-speed charging stations for electric vehicles.

Bloomberg News reports that the EV Freedom Act, publicly proposed on Thursday, would create a mandate for the U.S. Departments of Energy and Transportation to figure out the details of how to “establish a network of chargers along public highways within five years.”

Electric cars and other clean-emissions vehicles are just one of the many steps away from oil and gas dependence our country can and must take in order to deal with our pollution and human-driven climate change. And so, as the Republican Party continues to do nothing to build our country’s deteriorating infrastructure, Democrats will continue to put forth better, realistic ideas for what our immediate and long-term future might look like, and how to get there.

The chances that this bill will make it through a Republican Senate that has not done anything except cut taxes for the rich, steal seats on the Supreme Court to give to an alleged sexual assaulter, and exonerate a singularly corrupt president, are slim. Vote in 2020 like our planet depends on it—because it does.

