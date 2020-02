Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 February 2020 13:33 Hits: 4

AMY GOODMAN: Today, a Democracy Now! special, an hour with Noam Chomsky, the world-renowned dissident and father of modern linguistics. In April, Noam Chomsky visited his hometown of Boston, where…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/02/noam-chomsky-we-must-confront-the-ultranationalist-reactionary-movements-growing-across-the-globe/