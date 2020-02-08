GOP sending out fake Census mailers to trick Americans into handing over their money, data

Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 February 2020 16:00 Hits: 4

Only a deranged political party would try to trick Americans into making donations and handing over their personal information by sending out decoy Census mailers. Naturally, the Republican Party was caught by the state of Montana doing that twice in 2019, and now Republicans are at it again, according to Mother Jones magazine.

This year the Republican National Committee is targeting Michigan voters with the bogus mailers. Mother Jones writes, "In response to our recent request for your political mail, a Michigan resident sent us a document that looks almost identical to the one the GOP came under fire for last year." The RNC told Montana last year that it didn't mean for the mailers to look exactly like Census forms, it was supposedly just an accident. Oops. Leave it to the GOP to get caught cheating and then just do it all over again in another state. And check any Census-type forms you receive! The RNC is legally required to properly mark their bogus forms somewhere.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1917546