Sen. Warren hits an absolute home run on gun control during debate

Saturday, 08 February 2020

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has been getting the short end of the stick during Friday’s Democratic debate in New Hampshire. It’s almost like former Vice President Biden came in third and not behind Warren in fourth place in Iowa. Anywhos, despite the fact the traditional media outlet running tonight’s debate seems to be squeezing her out, Sen. Warren really showed how impressive she can be when under pressure by doing a ton of work for herself and the entire Democratic Party. When asked about gun control, she was able to tie in the problematic Senate filibuster under Republican control, while also acknowledging that gun control and gun safety issues are about all of the VIOLENCE caused by or facilitated by guns and lax gun control.

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN: Look, we have a gun violence problem in America. It is about the mass shootings that we hear about in our schools and that frighten us, in theaters and churches. It’'s also, though, about shootings that occur on sidewalks and in playgrounds, often in community of color that are hit hardest. but there are no headlines over those. It's also about suicide and the increased lethality in suicide because of the availability of guns. it's also about the increased chances that, it's usually a woman, will die of domestic violence if she's with a violent man and a gun is in the home. We need to not think of this problem as one be done or three things and done. We need to think of it just as we did on auto safety. We just keep coming back, treat it like the public health emergency it it is.

But the question we should be asking ourselves is ,in America, across the country, including gun gun owners agree in certain things. Universal background checks. Get assault weapons off the streets. Why can we not even get a vote in the United States Senate? And the answer is neither -- think about this -- 90% of the Americans agree on this. We can't get a vote in the United States Senate because it is the gun industry that continues to call the shots. until we attack the corruption in Washington, the influence of money on campaigns and lobbying, we're not going to be able to meet your promises. And one more—until we agree that we're willing to roll back the filibuster, the gun industry is going to continue to have a veto and we'll never make the changes. We have to be willing to build a future that works not for a gun industry but works for the rest of America and protects our children.