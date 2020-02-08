Saturday snippets: ND makes it easier for Native voters; a nearly balmy Antarctic; broadband gaps

Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 February 2020 20:00 Hits: 6

Saturday snippets is a regular weekend feature of Daily Kos.

• Antarctica hits a record temperature of nearly 65°F (18.3°C): The reading was taken Thursday at Esperanza, an Argentine research base. The finding has not yet been officially verified, and that could take months, but there’s no reason to doubt its accuracy. Said Randall Cerveny, the World Meteorological Organization's rapporteur of weather and climate extremes: "This is unfortunately a continuing trend. This station just set the existing record only just a few years ago in 2015. So we are seeing these high temperature records not only in Antarctica, but across the entire world—fall, whereas we just don't see cold temperature records anymore." The peninsula has warmed by almost 5.4°F (3°C) in the past 50 years, according to the WMO.

• North Dakota reforms its system to make Native voting smoother: In years past, North Dakota has suppressed the American Indian vote with identification requirements that were hard for Natives to comply with. In particular, requiring IDs to have street addresses, something not that common on the five reservations where much of the North Dakota Native population lives. “In Indian Country, you don’t have a 123 Elm Street address,” said James Tucker, a pro bono voting rights counsel for the Native American Rights Fund. Daily Kos readers helped raise more than half a million dollars in 2018 to help Native activists in the state overcome that problem. Out of this came the North Dakota Native Vote, which just launched its 2020 get-out-the-vote campaign. The authorities have now resolved another hang-up for Native voters. Tribal officials will now be able to quickly verify “set aside” ballots by confirming voters’ eligibility. In the past, voters had up to six days to return to the polls with proof of their identity before their ballots could be counted, the kind of rule that discourages many people from voting in the first place, and has a special impact on Natives already suspicious of a governmental system that has so often worked against their interests.

• Safety board finds no sign of engine failure in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash.

• Four needed Republicans in Kansas House of Representatives couldn’t be persuaded to vote for anti-abortion amendment: Republicans have super-majorities in both houses of the Kansas state legislature, but even though the vote was held open for five hours while their colleagues lobbied them to change their stance, they couldn’t be budged to approve a ballot issue that would make plain that the state constitution doesn’t include the right to abortion. The amendment had already passed the state senate. The amendment, which required a two-thirds majority to pass, was pushed because of the Kansas Supreme Court ruling last spring saying the state constitution protects that right. No Democrats voted for the amendment though some have in the past supported forced-birther legislation. The four Republicans refused to join their 80 party colleagues in approving the amendment because Kansans would voted on it in the August primaries instead of the November general election with its much higher turnout. A leading forced-birther group said before the vote that without the amendment it would fight Medicaid expansion fang and claw. “Passing the Value Them Both Amendment to the Kansas Constitution is the only way to ensure expansion does not turn into a new public funding stream for the abortion industry,” Kansans for Life lobbyist Jeanne Gawdun said. Elected Republicans have already expressed fierce opposition to that expansion, which is favored by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.

• Roger Kahn, author of The Boys of Summer, an iconic account of the Brooklyn Dodgers, dead at 92.

• Study finds gaps in broadband coverage much worse than FCC says:According to The Federal Communication Commission’s 2019 Broadband Deployment Report, 21.3 million Americans have no access to broadband via any means. But in its own study, BroadbandNow concludes that the actual tally is more like 42 million, the lower count being a product of bad FCC methodology and government apathy. The firm checked out broadband availability at 11,000 addresses derived from a dataset of 1 million. It cross-referenced those addresses with FCC data, and checked to see if broadband was available from one of nine different internet service providers.

For decades the FCC has taken the broadband industry’s word on where broadband is actually available via “form 477” data collected from internet service providers (ISPs). The FCC then uses a flawed methodology to declare that an area is fully served with broadband even if just one home in a census block has service. As a result, the government doesn’t actually know where broadband is available, and tends to view the problem through rose-colored glasses, something often reflected by FCC policy.

