Published on Saturday, 08 February 2020

Cameroon votes on February 9 in elections that have been postponed twice. But what with opposition boycotts, separatist intimidation and fears of violence, there's a lack of enthusiasm for the vote.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/cameroon-elections-a-vote-marked-by-violence-and-abstention/a-52304640?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf