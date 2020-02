Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 February 2020 17:58 Hits: 6

Polish protesters have marched in the capital to voice their support for the government's shake-up of the justice system. The controversial reforms have put the right-wing ruling party on a collision course with the EU.

