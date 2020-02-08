French govt study reveals minorities face discrimination for jobs at major firms

Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 February 2020 18:20 Hits: 4

A new study by the French government unveiled on Thursday has found potential discrimination against minorities in the hiring practices among seven of the country's major companies, including Renault. Among the study's most egregious findings, that a candidate with an Arabic-sounding name would have a less than 25 percent chance of being vetted compared to other candidates. The companies concerned pointed to a "weak" methodology, but sociologist Jean-François Amadieu told FRANCE 24 that such cases of discrimination are real.

