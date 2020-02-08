The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

French govt study reveals minorities face discrimination for jobs at major firms

Category: World Hits: 4

A new study by the French government unveiled on Thursday has found potential discrimination against minorities in the hiring practices among seven of the country's major companies, including Renault. Among the study's most egregious findings, that a candidate with an Arabic-sounding name would have a less than 25 percent chance of being vetted compared to other candidates. The companies concerned pointed to a "weak" methodology, but sociologist Jean-François Amadieu told FRANCE 24 that such cases of discrimination are real.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200208-french-govt-study-reveals-minorities-face-discrimination-for-jobs-at-major-firms

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version