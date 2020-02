Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 February 2020 17:52 Hits: 4

GENEVA: The head of a World Health Organization-led international team investigating the coronavirus outbreak will leave for China on Monday or Tuesday, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Saturday (Feb 8). Tedros, asked whether the team would include experts from the US Centers for ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/wuhan-virus-coronavirus-investigation-team-china-12411850