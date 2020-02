Category: World Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 20:21 Hits: 3

Libya’s oil and resources tempt outsiders. But at stake for the Arab world in Libya’s war is also the struggle between democracy and autocracy.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Middle-East/2020/0207/Libya-Why-Arab-world-is-scrambling-to-join-multinational-conflict?icid=rss