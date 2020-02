Category: World Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 16:26 Hits: 4

During a recent visit to Poland, French President Emmanuel Macron avoided the controversial topic of judicial independence and focused instead on economic and defense cooperation. By responding to this overture with open displays of contempt, Poland's populist leaders have condemned their country to continued isolation and ridicule.

