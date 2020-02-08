NASA reveals that the flight of Boeing's Starliner almost ended in 'catastrophic failure'

Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 February 2020 17:00 Hits: 4

In a public meeting on Thursday and a press call on Friday afternoon, NASA revealed that the problems experienced during the flight of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft were much greater than previously known. One of those problems involved an in-flight software patch that resolved an issue that could have resulted in damage or even the destruction of the craft. And loss of any crew.

The failure of Starliner to make its scheduled docking with the International Space Station had already raised doubts as to whether Boeing’s Commercial Crew system would be ready to carry astronauts without another uncrewed test flight. The new information means that NASA is calling for a review of “processes and culture” at Boeing, as well as a general safety inspection that could put Starliner further months behind schedule.

When Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft launched atop an Atlas V rocket on December 20, the first minutes of the flight appeared to go as expected. However, it was soon evident that there was a problem. When Starliner reached space and separated from the upper stage of the Atlas V, it failed to fire its engines on schedule. Even though engineers spotted the problem, their first attempt to send instructions to the craft also failed. While they were able to redirect the spacecraft into a stable orbit, it was decided not to try and send Starliner on to the ISS. Instead, it performed a series of orbits before landing safely two days later at the White Sands site in New Mexico.

Originally, despite the failure to make its rendezvous with the station, both NASA and Boeing emphasized that the craft had landed safely and that instrumentation indicated that, had there been any crew aboard, they would have been safe throughout the flight. There was even a suggestion that had the flight carried a crew, astronauts could have corrected the issue in time to send Starlienr straight on to ISS.

That first issue—which was identified as a timing issue where Starliner didn’t correctly match it’s clock against those on the Atlas—was blamed on a software error. All on its own, it didn’t seem to necessarily require a second unmanned test flight, and the mood at the press conference following Starliner’s successful landing suggested that the next time Starliner launched, there was still a good chance it would be with astronauts on board.

But that prospect seemed to be absolutely shredded by statements made at NASA's Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel during its quarterly meeting last Thursday.

At that meeting a panel member revealed that a second major software issue had been identified on Starliner. That issue involved the order of engine firing when the Starliner capsule separated from its service module before returning to Earth. The issue was caught and fixed while the craft was in orbit, but had that second error not been fixed, the service module and crew capsule could have thrust toward each other, resulting in a collision.

The issue was identified and patched shortly before Starliner hit the critical moment. According to former flight director Paul Hill, if the problem had not been corrected, it “would have led to erroneous thruster firing and uncontrolled motion” as the spacecraft detached from the Service Module, resulting in “the potential for catastrophic spacecraft failure.” Boeing’s own statement, that the outcome of this problem is “unclear” isn’t a lot more comforting.

The safety panel insisted that NASA conduct a broad review of policies and procedures at Boeing, specifically looking at how software was tested. In the press call on Friday, NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine confirmed that there would be a review of both policies and procedures at Boeing. Bridenstine also announced a general safety review in response to the call from the safety panel after saying that the flight had generated “a lot of anomalies.” In addition to the software issues, there have also been concerns about the small thrusters on the service module that correct Starliner’s course. A review of this system will be part of the broader review.

Though neither Boeing nor NASA representatives would made a definitive statement during the press call, it now appears almost certain that Boeing will need to demonstrate Starliner’s safety with another uncrewed flight before putting astronauts aboard. Boeing appears to have anticipated this outcome, as back on January 31 they took a $410 million charge on the assumption that they would need a second test flight.

Before Startliner flies again, both NASA and Boeing will have to have confidence that they have dealt with:

The timer anomaly that caused the craft to enter an incorrect orbit. The communication failures that prevented timely correction of the problem. The software issues around service module separation that threatened mission safety. Issues with Starliners propulsion system and the service module thrusters.

That’s not a huge list, but the seriousness of the issues involved makes it extremely significant.

Meanwhile, NASA’s other Commercial Crew vehicle, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, completed an in-flight abort test in January and appears to on track to fly with astronauts on board sometime in March or April.

