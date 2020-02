Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 February 2020 03:16 Hits: 1

China's ruling Communist Party faced public anger over the death of a doctor who was threatened by authorities for trying to alert the public about the new coronavirus in December, before the outbreak spread and became a global crisis.

