Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 February 2020 00:44 Hits: 1

The rising frequency of extremely hot temperatures tied to human-caused global heating is creating “climate chaos” that drives widespread declines of bumblebees, some of the planet’s most important pollinators, according to a…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/02/new-study-warns-climate-chaos-is-driving-a-rapid-decline-of-bumblebees/