Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 February 2020 05:11 Hits: 1

GENEVA: The world is running out of masks and other protective equipment against the novel coronavirus, the World Health Organization chief warned on Friday (Feb 7). "The world is facing a chronic shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE)," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the WHO's executive ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/wuhan-coronavirus-world-masks-shortage-who-12406572