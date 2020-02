Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 February 2020 07:14 Hits: 2

BEIJING: A US citizen who was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus and a Japanese man suspected to have the infection have both died in Wuhan. "We can confirm that a 60-year-old US citizen diagnosed with coronavirus died at a hospital in Wuhan, China, on Feb 6," an embassy spokesman told AFP on ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/wuhan-virus-us-japan-die-coronavirus-china-12410562