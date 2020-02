Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 February 2020 08:20 Hits: 6

DUBAI: Two new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the United Arab Emirates, bringing the total number of people diagnosed with the disease to seven, the country's health ministry said on Twitter on Saturday (Feb 8). The patients are of Chinese and Filipino nationalities, said the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/wuhan-virus-coronavirus-uae-2-new-cases-total-7-12410884