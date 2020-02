Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 February 2020 01:00 Hits: 5

Europeans must deal with the world as it is, not as they wish it to be. And that means relearning the language of power and combining the European Union's resources in a way that maximizes their geopolitical impact.

