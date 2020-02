Category: World Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 21:05 Hits: 1

Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg's campaign was mocked Friday for editing a clip from a CNN town hall that included inserting fake applause after a remark made by the 38-year-old presidential candidate."To me, that is n...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/482079-buttigieg-campaign-mocked-for-adding-applause-to-cnn-town-hall-clip