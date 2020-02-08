Virginia's 2019 election's good consequences: LBGTQ civil rights protections on the way

Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 February 2020 01:20 Hits: 1

The Democratic trifecta in Virginia—state assembly, senate, and governship—achieved with the 2019 legislative flip is bringing the state into the 21st century. The legislature, in both chambers, has passed sweeping legislation to ban discrimination against LGBTQ people in the state, the first Southern state to do so. That includes discrimination in employment, in house, and in public accommodations.

The vote was bipartisan, and since Gov. Ralph Northam requested the legislation, will become law. In addition to LGBTQ protections, it would explicitly extend civil rights protection to public accommodations to women, people of color, and religious groups. That applies to private businesses like stores and restaurants. The first openly gay legislator in Virginia, Sen. Adam Ebbin, elected to the House of Delegates in 2004, told The Washington Post "It sends a message that the commonwealth is a safe and welcoming place for all people."

This comes right on the heels of the legislature's bill turning a state holiday that honored Confederate generals into a holiday expanding voting access, making Election Day a holiday.

