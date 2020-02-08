Democrats seek to make a move in New Hampshire debate: Live coverage #2

Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 February 2020 02:13 Hits: 1

Between Iowa’s confusion and unclear result and the New Hampshire primary on February 11 we have a Democratic debate. Your cast of characters for the evening, in alphabetical order: former Vice President Joe Biden, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Bernie Sanders, rich guy Tom Steyer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and online fave Andrew Yang.

Per CNN: “The debate will air live nationally on ABC and locally on WMUR-TV. ABC News will livestream the debate on ABC News Live, featured on Apple News, Roku, Hulu, AppleTV, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, the ABC News site and mobile phone apps. WMUR-TV will livestream the debate on www.WMUR.com and WMUR's mobile app.”

Daily Kos will have live coverage.

Coverage continues here.

Muir’s first question to Buttigieg speaks to the war in Iraq, Trump’s killing of Soleimani, and the situation in the Middle East. Buttigieg gets in several good lines here, and handles the issue well.

Muir comes right back to Buttigieg and give him more time to expand on this, and again Buttigieg is doing a good job on the issues of intelligence and military.

Muir challenges Biden on the same point, Biden also does a good job by explicitly saying that he would not have killed Soleimani because there was no imminent threat.

Sanders expands on the same theme, talking about how it’s not possible to take out every bad guy — like Trump favorites Putin and bin Salman.

And man, did I say this was seeming like a Joe / Pete / Bernie show?

ABC's whole notion of foreign policy is to try to find a candidate who will agree that he/she would murder Suleimani. February 8, 2020

Warren gets the chance to talk. Muir seems to accuse her of hating generals — everyone of his questions seem to be more like attacks.

Muir seems more interested in pushing Warren into saying things by confronting her with hypotheticals than he is in getting a straight response.

I get the feeling David Muir believes that he landed on Omaha Beach. February 8, 2020

Now weÃ¢Â�Â�re in the moderator mansplaining to Sen. Warren about war portion of the debate. February 8, 2020

Biden gives a lengthy but not all that convincing reason for keeping troops in the Middle East.

Buttigieg gives a lengthier response, but doesn’t hit Biden as hard as was apparently the design of the question.

Biden speaks again on NATO.

Have I mentioned yet that David Muir is really coming off a jackass who is more interested in hearing himself than the candidates? Okay, that’s done.

And also, damn, is anyone running a clock on this? Because here we are at Buttigieg and Biden again.

Steyer moves to talking about climate change, and the audience gives some applause — then he seems to piss off Biden … who of course gets all kinds of time to reply.

There are women on stage. Did you know this?

Sanders moves on to talk about climate change. Which … damn, at least someone is moving away from the point that Muir kept pushing again, and again, and again.

At the first break

Sanders + Biden + Buttigieg = 32 minutes

Warren + Klobuchar + Yang + Steyer = 21 minutes

And we’re underway again … with a question to Buttigieg .

Buttigieg gets a question on drugs. Makes a response. Gets told that’s not what he really thinks. His position is good here.

Someone else gets a question and … it’s Andrew Yang. Seeing as he’s gotten to speak for 3 minutes total, it’s hard to feel bad about that.

You get the feeling Yang would be a pretty interesting guy to talk with, it’s just that he feels like when he’s on stage he has to stiffen up 1000%. His response here is functionally the same as Buttigieg, plus he brings in how the opium epidemic is related to drug company profits. But … stiff.

Klobuchar gets the same question, is asked if she feels regret about sending people to jail for possession when she was a prosecutor. She skates around it and … honestly, I don’t know enough about Klobuchar’s record in this area to know if she was really dodging here. (her microphone is really picking up her breathing in a loud way that it wasn’t before. This is you’re super-picky debate analysis point.)

Sanders lands a question on guns, defends his long-term support for getting rid of assault weapons, says that his views — like those of a lot of people — have changed.

And dammit if we’re not going back to Biden. To ask him about Sanders position. Biden points at the loophole for suing gun manufacturers — which Sanders voted for.

Biden honestly has the position of choice here, having pushed on assault weapons ban and background checks, but he seems to have only one speed tonight — loud and angry.

Warren is allowed to speak! Pushes the idea that there’s no magic bullet for gun issues (no, she didn’t actually say that) and that gun safety should be treated like auto safety, where new regulations are regularly issued to meet changing situations. Oh, Warren gets in a pitch to take out the fillibuster. That was nice.

And it seems like either everyone’s microphone has been turned up, or I’m suddenly just really irritated by hearing everyone sucking in air. Loudly.

Good frickin’ grief. Muir. There is a reason I don’t watch ABC.

Muir thinks he’s doing an interview with Joe Biden rather than asking questions in a debate. This is f’ing ridiculous. He keeps coming back to Biden, trying to force him into saying what he wants to hear when it comes to a question on the Supreme Court. He’s not getting what he wants. He’s not going to get what he wants. That’s not how that works.

Miraculously, the women get to address a question related to abortion. Shocking.

Warren knocks it out of the park.

Klobuchar also is right on top of the issue.

Both make it clear that they will only appoint judges that support a woman’s right to choose. And in different ways, both are really strong on this point.

Why not ask them something else?

