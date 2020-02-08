Democrats seek to make a move in New Hampshire debate: Live coverage #3

Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 February 2020 02:58 Hits: 1

Between Iowa’s confusion and unclear result and the New Hampshire primary on February 11 we have a Democratic debate. Your cast of characters for the evening, in alphabetical order: former Vice President Joe Biden, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Bernie Sanders, rich guy Tom Steyer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and online fave Andrew Yang.

Buttigieg handles a question on the expanded court. Muir’s phrasing on this issue is right out of Republican playbooks, but Buttigieg defends that idea that the court could be expanded.

Biden makes a strong response, on the question of judges, and talks about Citizens United, and in general does a nice job until he starts listing states that only he can win — including Minnesota, which gets a laugh from Klobuchar.

Sanders gets the “litmus test” question. Which is not really a worthwhile way of framing this, which fortunately Sanders understands. But he seems to get only 15 seconds to talk about it.

Steyer gets his turn at the question — and he gives what seems to be his only response to any question “we all agree, it’s all about winning.” But then Steyer really drives a hammer back at the questioners — there’s been not one question about race. Steyer gets to talk about 10x longer than Sanders on this issue.

Never good when the moderator gets applause after the candidate tries to dodge the question. February 8, 2020

And what do you know, immediately after Steyer said there were no questions on race … the next question is about race.

Buttigieg gets pushed for how his own city displayed systemic racism in its arrests. His answer seems to be “we weren’t as bad as other people.” He gets back to his no-arrests for drug possession, which is good. But Linsey Davis isn’t letting Buttigieg get away without explaining why arrests were more racially imbalanced after his election than before. Buttigieg points at gang violence.

Linsey Davis turns to Warren. “Is that a substatial answer from Mayor Buttigieg.”

Warren: “No.” Gets through a quick review of criminal justice, then says “but criminal justice can’t be the only time we talk about race.” Talks about housing plans, and race conscious laws.

Yang jumps in to say that you can’t legislate away racism with “a patchwork of laws” and points to universal basic income. Which … he’s right, Martin Luther King did favor. Except that doesn’t address most of what Warren was talking about.

Steyer tries to waylay Biden, Biden claims to be the real candidate of black Americans, and gah … that was ugly on both sides.

Steyer seems to have discovered that he can take over the stage just by talking when no one has talked to him.

If you’re wondering what this about, Democratic state Sen. Dick Harpootlian — who supports Biden — accused a member of the Legislative Black Caucus of being paid off to support Steyer. Which brought on a demand that Biden disavow Harpootlian. Which Biden did. But there was a lot of bad feelings left around this.

Klobuchar talks to how automatic registration, and stopping the voting purges, is critical to protect the right to vote and stop systemic racism.

Biden gets a chance to respond, and now he’s making a dig about a Sanders surrogate. And blergh … this whole thing about whose surrogate has been more racist that someone else’s surrogate is really sorry.

Warren gets a chance to make the call to support African Americans when it’s not an election year, but her push is back to the policies she’s supporting anyway, so it’s a little thin in terms of directly addressing racial issues.

And now Steyer is getting to talk about this again. Steyer has called for a formal commission on race and for reparations. Damned if he doesn’t deserve credit for bringing both of these. But his attempt to trip Biden was still a stunt.

Yang brings the technocrats response to racial issues. And really, he’s right about everything — but also wrong. As a supporter of UBI, I wish that someone would step forward to support this policy.

Hey, what’s Huey Long doing these days? He … oh.

Warren gets a chance to jump on the idea that Bloomberg can buy his way into the race. She goes in fists flying, punching not just Bloomberg buying support, but the fact that everyone but she and Klobuchar are using PACs.

Klobuchar gets off a good line. “I don’t think anyone looks at the guy in the White House and says ‘can we get someone richer.’” But minus five points to Klobuchar for spiraling off into the my grandpa the miner, my mom the teacher, etc.

Apparently everyone gets a chance to run against Michael Bloomberg tonight. Stephanopoulos is not going to let the fact that Bloomberg is not on stage, from putting Bloomberg on stage.

Sanders swings at Bloomberg, than at Buttigieg for “taking money from billionaires.”

Buttigieg responds with a Trump is going to have a bunch of money, so we need to get everything we can get. Oh, that was low — “we need a policy defined not by who we reject, but who we bring into the fold.” Yes, the problem of those sad, neglected billionaires. Don’t reject them! Sheesh.

Sanders lands a question on trade deals and climate, which seems like a pretty easy position to take. But since Klobuchar voted the other way, this is clearly set up to generate a conflict.

Klobuchar’s climate position here is meh.

Warren gives a much better response — by saying that the trade bill was better than what was out there, and then it needs to be made better.

Steyer then agrees with Sanders that he would have said no. Then it seems like Steyer turns around and makes the opposite decision.

What’s being left out of this discussion is that the question was whether a better deal would be obtained while Trump was in the White House. Hey, then Klobuchar jumps in and uses this moment to turn it back on Trump … good for her.

Break time. Just one more question to go.

At the second break, things are at least a good deal more even. According to the stopwatch folks at the New York Times, the only person really being left behind is Andrew Yang.

Sanders 18:25 Biden 17:44 Buttigieg 17:09 Warren 14:25 Klobuchar 14:24 Steyer 12:08 Yang 6:27

Warren and Klobuchar are still well behind the time that has been allocated to Sanders, Biden, and Buttigieg.

Yang clearly isn’t doing enough of Steyer’s trick of just jumping in when he hasn’t been asked. Because there hasn’t been a sign that the moderators will do anything about it.

Final question from Stephanopoulos: It’s been more than 20 years since child poverty was addressed in a presidential debate. How do we address this?

Hint, George, the fact that it hasn’t come up is not the candidate’s fault.

Yang comes back to the race between human brains and AI, and talks again to UBI. He has a policy, I like that policy, and he’s hammering that policy. Is he my candidate of choice? Nope. But am I glad he’s bringing more attention to this issue? Yep.

Buttigieg talks about how the “good economy” is measuring the wrong thing … though his proposal to look at the income growth of “the 90%” isn’t a good one. For the guy who keeps talking about leaving the politics of the past in the past, Buttigieg is offering economic solutions for an economy that’s already past.

Warren goes back to her wealth tax and how that money will infuse education, child care, health care … it sounds boring, but it wasn’t. She did a good job. Nice finish.

Biden burns a lot of time on his personal story—which hits my personal I don’t like that spot—but really, he’s got some good lines in here, there are just no specifics.

Sanders connects child poverty to the tax breaks to the wealthy and corporations, “and that reason is that our priorities are determined by the 1% and wealthy campaign contributors.” It’s not a bad start, but then he moves into talking about his campaign, which isn’t a great pivot on this question.

Klobuchar talks to a plan to eradicate child poverty, and her plan is … a plan. But she doesn’t want to talk about that plan because she wants to tell the FDR story she’s told repeatedly. It’s a good one, and I don’t blame her for wanting to use it again, and I understand that other people haven’t heard her tell it a dozen times. But she’s not really making an effort to answer the question as some others did. She’s just campaigning.

Steyer presents the Republican plan to crush labor and the middle class. As he has several times tonight, Steyer has some nice points and some nice lines, but then he feels compelled to bring them all back into “we’re not going to win by ...” and then kind of wandering away into phrases like “imagine the mountain, and then we climb it together.” Which … yeah, that was bad.

We are done. Thanks for sticking in there.

David Muir sucks.

