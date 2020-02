Category: World Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 18:31 Hits: 2

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), one of two Republicans to vote last week to subpoena additional witnesses and extend the impeachment trial, said Friday that she would disapprove of President Trump retaliating against anyone...

