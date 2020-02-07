Virginia to nix state holiday honoring Confederate generals in exchange for Election Day holiday

Category: World Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 17:50 Hits: 2

Elections have consequences, and sometimes they are actually good ones. Virginia is now poised to eliminate a state holiday honoring Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson as "defenders of causes," writes CNN. Both men were Confederate generals in the fight during the Civil War to keep slavery legal in the U.S.

Bills have cleared both Democratic-led legislative chambers, and the House proposed replacing the state holiday with a day off on Election Day. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam backed the idea in his State of the Commonwealth address. "We need to make Election Day a holiday," he said, adding that the Lee-Jackson holiday commemorates "a lost cause. It's time to move on."

Virginia would join Delaware, Hawaii, Kentucky, and New York in giving residents the day off on Election Day.

