Trump, unleashed, to spend months spewing rage and plotting retaliation against his 'enemies'

Published on Friday, 07 February 2020

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is an early target of White House retaliation for his impeachment inquiry testimony, but he’s not likely to be the only one. “Some of the president’s aides are discussing whether to remove or reassign several administration officials who testified during the impeachment inquiry,” The Washington Post reports, citing “aides and advisers who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the plans.”

But it’s not just Donald Trump’s aides who are discussing that: Trump “remains incensed that so many people in his administration testified last year, according to allies of the president,” and he himself is participating in discussions of how to retaliate against national security officials and diplomats who dared to appear before Congress and tell the truth.

This is all in addition to Trump’s plan (or compulsion) to spew insults against all of his perceived enemies every time he’s put in front of a microphone—questioning the faith of Sen. Mitt Romney and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi at the National Prayer Breakfast, continuing his thinly veiled calls for violence against House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, and letting his Senate allies know that it would be just dandy if they launched nonsense investigations into Hunter Biden in a continuing effort to hurt former Vice President Joe Biden’s election chances. And that’s for starters, since according to one source Trump “has an enemies list that is growing by the day.”

