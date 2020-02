Category: World Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 12:58 Hits: 1

A court in the Bosnian city of Banja Luka has postponed for the fourth time the start of a trial for 13 members of a movement campaigning for justice for a 21-year-old Bosnian Serb student whose unsolved murder has sparked mass protests in Republika Srpska -- the Serb-dominated part of the country.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/banja-luka-court-again-postpones-trial-of-members-of-justice-for-david-group/30422506.html