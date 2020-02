Category: World Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 14:45 Hits: 1

Pakistan’s lower house of parliament has adopted a nonbinding resolution calling for public hangings of people convicted of the sexual abuse and murder of children -- a move that was condemned by the opposition and human rights activists.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/pakistani-lawmakers-support-public-hanging-for-pedophiles/30422708.html