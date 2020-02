Category: World Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 12:24 Hits: 1

With less than six months before Japan hosts the opening ceremony for the 2020 Olympic Games, the coronavirus that has erupted in China has cast an early pall over the 17-day event. Julian Ryall reports from Tokyo.

