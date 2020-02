Category: World Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 13:32 Hits: 1

A video showing a doctor in China collapsing while performing an operation has been circulating on social media, with people claiming that he had contracted the new coronavirus in Wuhan. Our team took a closer look at this video and found out it tells a different story.

