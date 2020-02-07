The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Christians in northeast Syria living in fear as Turkish forces, IS group active in region

In northeastern Syria, the Christian community is more threatened than ever. Last October, it found itself caught in the middle of the battle between Turkish and Kurdish forces. Meanwhile, Islamic State group sleeper cells are active in the region and the Christian minority is one of their targets. Our reporters Chris Huby and Matthieu Delmas went to meet a community living in fear of kidnappings and attacks.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20200207-christians-northeast-syria-living-fear-turkish-forces-is-group-active-region

