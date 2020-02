Category: World Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 15:47 Hits: 1

Zsuzsanna Foldi has been deaf all her life. Still, with her hands placed on the double bass, sitting among musicians in Budapest's Danubia orchestra, she can enjoy and literally feel Beethoven's famous Fifth Symphony.

