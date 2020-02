Category: World Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 16:13 Hits: 2

Hong Kong on Friday said it will deploy an army of volunteers to bolster plans to forcibly quarantine all arrivals from mainland China, warning that anyone caught breaching the new rules faces up to six months prison.

