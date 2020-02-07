Has the “Great Decoupling” Gone Viral?

Category: World Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 10:35 Hits: 1

Nowadays, it is common to hear arguments warning of a bifurcation of the global economy into mutually exclusive American and Chinese spheres of influence. But, 18 months after the first shots in the Sino-American trade war were fired, the situation is more complicated than that, owing not just to economic realities and the new coronavirus outbreak, but also each country's political priorities.

