Has the “Great Decoupling” Gone Viral?

Nowadays, it is common to hear arguments warning of a bifurcation of the global economy into mutually exclusive American and Chinese spheres of influence. But, 18 months after the first shots in the Sino-American trade war were fired, the situation is more complicated than that, owing not just to economic realities and the new coronavirus outbreak, but also each country's political priorities.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/has-the-great-decoupling-gone-viral-by-kevin-rudd-2020-02

