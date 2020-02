Category: World Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 13:56 Hits: 1

There is no denying that the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union represents a loss for all involved, and strikes a blow against the very idea of Europe. But while Britain has left Europe, Europeans should not abandon the British legacy – particularly the deep, historical commitment to liberalism.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/europe-after-brexit-by-bernard-henri-levy