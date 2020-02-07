The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Andrew Yang—That 2020 Hopeful With the 'Math' Pin—on Iowa Results: 'Looks Like Bernie Won'

Category: World Hits: 1

Jon Queally, staff writer
In the (almost) final popular vote tallies—with 99.9% of precincts reporting—Sanders leads Buttigieg by 6,114 votes (43,671 to 37,557) in the first alignment, and by 2,631 votes (45,826 to 43,195) and the final alignment.

Read more https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/02/07/andrew-yang-2020-hopeful-math-pin-iowa-results-looks-bernie-won?cd-origin=rss

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version