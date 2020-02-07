225,000 jobs added in January, but annual revision chopped a half-million jobs off total under Trump

Category: World Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 14:25 Hits: 1

The Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday that 225,000 new seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs were created in January, 206,000 in the private sector, 19,000 in the public sector. This marks the 112th consecutive month of job growth. Each month, the bureau revises its count for the previous two months to include data that were unavailable when the original job reports for those months were released. For December, the count was revised from 145,000 to 147,000, and for November from 256,000 to 261,000. As noted here last month, about half those are low-wage jobs.

The bureau’s report also includes benchmark revisions for the April 2018 to March 2019 period. Usually these are relatively small—40,000-50,000. But this time, as the preliminary figures showed in August, they were gigantic, with 514,000 taken off the original tally.

The government has established several categories to gauge the unemployment rate. The one most media focus 90% of their attention on is labeled U3. This counts as unemployed those jobless people who have looked for work sometime during the past four weeks without getting hired. The rate in January was 3.6%. U6 covers both unemployment, underemployment, and discouraged workers, including anybody who has looked for work in the past 12 months. Many economists consider this a better gauge of the job market’s overall health. In January, U6 rose 0.2 to 6.9%.

Donald Trump made big claims in his State of the Union address for what he has done to boost jobs, employing his usual self-congratulatory exaggeration that the economy is now the best it’s ever been, a claim economists dispute without breaking a sweat. Trump implies that the economy, job market included, was a wreck when he arrived on the scene three years ago, but prosperity for all has returned since he launched an American “comeback.”

In fact, though the recovery for many Americans from the Great Recession was excruciatingly slow, if we exclude the first year President Barack Obama was in office, when hundreds of thousands of jobs were being lost each month, the average annual gain in new jobs during his two terms exceeded the average during Trump’s three years in the White House. During Trump’s three years, the average annual gain has been 2.114 million new jobs. In Obama’s final three years in office, the annual average was 2.684 million jobs.

As for that big revision, Reuters—which didn’t bury it at the bottom of its story—reports:

The annual benchmark revisions to payrolls could attract attention amid concerns the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, which compiles the employment data, may not be fully capturing the impact on payrolls of President Donald Trump’s 19-month trade war with China, which has contributed to the longest downturn in business investment since 2009. The downward revision in the level of employment suggests the government’s birth-death model, which it uses to calculate the net number of jobs from new business and closings, is faulty. Economists say payrolls have tended to be overstated when the trend in growth is weakening. They say the downward revisions could impact financial markets’ assessments of the labor market.

The bureau reported that average wages for all workers rose in January by 7 cents an hour, and wages for production and nonsupervisory workers rose by 3 cents an hour. Although wages have been increasing, when inflation is factored in, they haven’t increased much. In 2019, real (inflation-adjusted) wages rose 2.9%, but their buying power was reduced by 2.1% inflation. As more and more locales raise their minimum wage, some substantially, the financial situation for workers on the economic bottom tier will improve. But the increase won’t have much impact on overall wage statistics because only 2.3% of the U.S. workforce is paid at or below the minimum wage.

Here are more data from the January jobs report:

The civilian workforce rose in January by 50,000 after rising by 209,000 in December and 40,000 in November.

The labor force participation rate rose 0.2 to 63.4%. The employment-population ratio rose to 61.2% in January.

Unemployment rates differ by race and sex. (January percentages in bold; December percentages in [brackets and italics].) Adult men: 3.3% [3.1%]; Adult women: 3.2% [3.2%]; Whites: 3.1% [3.2%] ; Blacks: 6.0% [5.9%]; Asians: [2.5%]; Hispanics: 4.3%[4.2%]; American Indians: Not counted monthly.

Hours & Wages:

• Average hourly earnings of private-sector production and nonsupervisory employees rose in January by 3 cents an hour to $23.87

• Average hourly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls in January rose 7 cents an hour to $28.44 • Average work week for all employees on nonfarm payrolls remained unchanged at 34.3 hours in January.

• The manufacturing work week in January remained the same at 40.4 hours.

Januaryjob gains and losses for selected categories:

: 72,000 °: 47,200: 21,000: -12,000: -1,500: 28,300: -1,000: 36,000: 5,000: -8,300: 44,000: 0: 19,000

Here's what the seasonally adjusted job growth numbers have looked like in the previous decade compared with this January’s gain of 225,000 jobs: January 2010: 2,000 January 2011: 19,000 January 2012: 354,000 January 2013: 191,000 January 2014: 175,000 January ​2015: 191,000 January 2016: 73,000 January 2017: 185,000 January 2018: 121,000 January 2019: 269,000

The bureau uses the Current Employment Survey of 142,000 business establishments at 689,000 individual worksites in its count of how many jobs are created each month and derives the unemployment rate from the Current Population Survey of 60,000 households. Since the final day of each survey falls around the 12th of each month, this month’s data actually measures jobs gained in the first part of January and the last part of December.

