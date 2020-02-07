Trump 'victory lap' speech capped a week in which all pretense of democracy was shredded

Category: World Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 15:35 Hits: 1

Susan Collins was right: Donald Trump did learn something in the course of the Senate impeachment trial. He learned that his hold on most Republican senators was even tighter than anyone had credited. It confirmed—again—that he could say or do anything at all without consequence. And he learned that he has permission to be more aggressive in demanding personal loyalty, even when that loyalty conflicts with tradition, law, or national interest. Trump’s hour-long victory-lap-cum-whine-session, in which he complained about “dirty cops,” declared that most wives would not care if their husbands were shot, and segued into 1960s baseball, was so genuinely bizarre that even invited hosts from Fox News were shocked.

"I was struck by, first of all, how perhaps Susan Collins, [felt] when she said that the president has learned from this,” said Fox News political reporter Bret Baier. “He's learned something but it probably wasn't that he was wrong. That's not what he takes away from it."

Though multiple media outlets chose to cover it end to end, allowing Trump to gloat uninterrupted and make statements that would have been bleeped if they were said on a late night talk show, the Thursday afternoon speech was not meant for a national audience. Instead, Trump gathered up select members of his staff, a smattering of those from Congress he considered most loyal, and some favored conservative media. That meant not only that there were no questions allowed, but also that there was no Mitt Romney. Or Susan Collins. No one without a sub-Devin Nunes level of willingness to engage in public distortion and personal abasement was welcome in that room.

Buoyed by being surrounded by only the best of the bootlickers, Trump had no problem opening up with an admission that he had started his time in office by obstructing justice. “Had I not fired James Comey,” said Trump, “it’s possible I wouldn’t even be standing here right now.”

But the victory speech didn’t stand alone. It was just one of three speeches that Trump delivered in a week that showed just how far the world has tilted on its axis since Republicans made it clear that authoritarian was absolutely their preferred flavor for the next 1,000 years.

On Thursday morning, Trump attended the National Prayer Breakfast. Traditionally, this is an event at which politicians express their thanks for all the blessings bestowed on the nation and their contrition for their own failings, and make clear that they share fundamental beliefs with those across the aisle. Trump did the opposite of all that. He complained that he had been abused, denied that he had done anything wrong, attacked Nancy Pelosi, who was seated four feet away from him, and accused both the Catholic Pelosi and the Mormon Mitt Romney of being heretics who lacked any real faith. Trump didn’t quite repeat his claim that he had never asked God for forgiveness. He didn’t need to.

Both of these speeches followed a Tuesday night State of the Union address that was one part prying open the political divide, one part the reddest of red meat, and one part sleazy game show. But then, it was 100% a demonstration of his authoritarian reign. Trump dismissed the idea of public education, then displayed his royal largesse by tossing one little girl a scholarship. He sent thousands of soldiers off to be mercenaries for another authoritarian regime, but deigned to allow one to come home as a “heartwarming” surprise. He attacked everyone who supported immigrants, repeatedly used the term “criminal aliens” and … that’s it. There was not even a crumb of humanity on that point. Just wall. To underline this, Trump had the always-scowling Melania drop a ribbon around the neck of premier racist, misogynist, and xenophobe Rush Limbaugh.

At the SOTU, Trump made it clear—he would do what he wanted. Give when he felt like it. Punishment and reward are his to bestow. At the National Prayer Breakfast, he made it clear that he doesn’t care who is on God’s side, because he feels that God is on his side. With an unlimited supply of lightning bolts. And back at the White House, Trump made it clear: Only those who are consistent in their service to him are worthy to be admitted into his court. His countenance shines only on those who are unwavering in placing what’s good for Trump first, no matter what.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1917391