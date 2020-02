Category: World Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 06:16 Hits: 2

Prominent German figures are calling for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to be released from prison in the UK. Many more should support this appeal, writes Marcel F├╝rstenau.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-i-am-julian-assange/a-52286292?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf