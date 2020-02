Category: World Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 08:57 Hits: 2

In the coronavirus crisis, false information, discrimination and conspiracy theories have been spreading faster than the virus itself, says DW’s Frank Sieren - both in China and around the world.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/sieren-s-china-coronavirus-an-epidemic-of-rumors/a-52288831?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf