Category: World Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 00:23 Hits: 2

President Donald Trump confirmed Thursday that the US had killed the leader of al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula –days after the jihadist group claimed responsibility for a December mass shooting at a US naval base.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200207-u-s-kills-qassim-al-raymi-leader-of-al-qaeda-in-arabian-peninsula