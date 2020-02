Category: World Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 03:03 Hits: 2

Pete Buttigieg narrowly finished first in Iowa's Democratic presidential caucuses, the state party's tally showed on Thursday after a long delay, reshaping the 2020 race and raising doubts about the future of one-time front-runner Joe Biden, who finished a disappointing fourth.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200207-usa-iowa-caucus-democrat-presidential-elections-bernie-sanders-pete-buttigieg