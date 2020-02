Category: World Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 02:13 Hits: 3

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) are in a dead heat for first place in Iowa on Thursday with 100 percent of the caucus results in.Buttigieg leads by a...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/481965-sanders-and-buttigieg-in-dead-heat-with-100-percent-caucus-results-in