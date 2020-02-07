Another norm bites the dust as torture-loving CIA director shows her Trumpism at State of the Union

Category: World Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 00:30 Hits: 3

Breaking long-standing agency tradition, CIA Director Gina Haspel attended the State of the Union address on Tuesday. Breaking yet another norm for the intelligence and defense community representatives at the speech, Haspel showed her enthusiastic response to impeached president Donald Trump's domestic policy pronouncements on abortion and school prayer and the like. Haspel, one of the architects of torture in the Bush-Cheney regime with her "torture laboratory" in Thailand, shocked and dismayed former CIA directors and intelligence and military leaders with her Trumpism.

"I never did that," former CIA director Gen. Michael Hayden, told Politico. "That wouldn't be right. […] It's not my job," and he added he "never" attended the address while he was director. A former acting director of the agency, John McLaughlin said "Generally CIA directors have felt awkward at these things and have not gone often." Former CIA director John Brennan also "Never once" attended, his spokesman told Politico. "I can't remember this being regular practice in recent years," George Little, a former CIA public affairs director, told the website. The thing that's different in the case of Haspel is that she's been elevated by Trump to the cabinet, and thus was acting like a cabinet member. But she should have been taking the lead of the Joint Chiefs, who are there as nonpartisan representatives of the national security community.

Politico describes Haspel's conduct as "jarring" and "surprising" to them, as well as just not right. Because avoiding any appearance of partisanship is job one for the military and national security community at the event, which the Joint Chiefs always attend. Larry Pfeiffer, who spent more than three decades in intelligence and now serves as the director of the Michael V. Hayden Center for Intelligence, Policy and International Security at George Mason University told Politico, "those who come to the director's job as career professionals would be held to the same standard to which we hold our military leaders, particularly by their colleagues in the intelligence service."

But it's the Trump administration. No one will be held to any standard—if the president isn't, why should they be?

