Buttigieg and Sanders lead with almost all Iowa caucus results reported

The Iowa Democratic caucus is neck and neck between former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders, according to results released late Wednesday night bringing the total to 97% released. Buttigieg leads the state delegate equivalents 26.2% to 26.1% for Sanders (did I mention it was neck and neck?), while Sanders leads 26.5% to 25% in the “final vote,” which is essentially the popular vote after caucus-goers shifted from non-viable candidates. It remains possible that the final 3% of results will bring Sanders into the lead.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is in third place, with 18.2% of state delegate equivalents, and former Vice President Joe Biden is in fourth, with 15.8%. Notably, just as Sanders dropped and Buttigieg rose when the final vote was translated into state delegate equivalents, so Warren dropped and Biden rose: Warren had 20.3% of the final vote and Biden had 13.7%.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar came in at 12.2% of state delegate equivalents, with no other candidate hitting 2%.

Even if Iowa somehow maintains its hold on its first place in the nominating calendar, and continues holding a caucus, this should provide a push for significant changes. Once the final vote was going to be reported, why even maintain the state delegate equivalents system rather than allocating delegates based on the popular vote? And, for that matter, why keep such a complicated system to begin with rather than following the lead of Iowa Republicans and having their caucus involve casting a ballot rather than wandering around a school gym arguing with people?

