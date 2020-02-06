Live coverage: Donald Trump declares himself innocent, everyone else guilty

Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 February 2020 17:19 Hits: 4

After a morning where Donald Trump threatened retribution against Democrats, and Mitt Romney, and everyone else he regards as an “enemy,” he has scheduled an appearance to address the nation. An address in which he apparently won’t be taking questions.

Listening in is going to be no fun. But … here we are.

Thursday, Feb 6, 2020 · 5:51:42 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Folks, we’re going to end the live coverage. Feel free to remain and exchange comments over this clown show.

But this is clearly not an actual news event. It’s just a big ego-stroke for Trump with a handful of Republicans who he feels are sufficiently bootlickerish to deserve applause. If anything actually happens, we’ll cover it. But there’s no reason to stay with this.

Thursday, Feb 6, 2020 · 5:14:35 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

As always, Trump is making everyone wait. Considering the hate that was pouring off of him in waves when he attended the National Prayer Breakfast this morning, he may need to be doused with ice water before coming on stage. Or take whatever it is that makes him calmer … and sniffy.

C-SPAN is showing a very fine view of the closed door at the back of the stage. There is no doubt that this is the highlight of this event.

Trump’s defense team emerges first, to hoots and applause from Republicans gathered for this apparently invite-only event.

And WTF … Trump is getting played on with a full blown “hail to the chief,” complete with trumpet fanfare. Jeebus.

The adoring crowd, “Hail to the Chief” … Anyone else think he's trying to relive what he wanted from SOTU?

As usual, Trump is applauding himself. Because … who does that?

Trump calls Melania “my future first lady...”

So we're getting a full recap back to Comey? Hoo boy, buckle up, this could be a long ride.

“Dirty cops … bad people.” After some cursory complaints about Comey, Trump says “If this had happened to President Obama, a lot of people would have been in jail by now.”

Which seems like a complaint about his own team.

Trump mentions the State of the Union then pauses in a clear signal to his handpicked audience to applaud. This is all about him getting his ego fed.

“This is not a news conference, it’s not a speech...” And also, it’s not worth covering so far. And we may stop unless there are signs that this is going to be more than a small-scale rally.

Gosh, I hope Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski and Lamar Alexander aren’t missing this.

It’s not possible at this point to tell whether Trump is complaining about the “nastiness” of his campaign or bragging about it.

Apparently the fact that Lt. Col. Vindman has a twin brother makes him suspect.

CLINTON in 1999 after being acquitted: "I want to say again to the American people how profoundly sorry I am for what I said and did to trigger these events..." TRUMP today after being acquitted: "We went through hell, unfairly, did nothing wrong, did nothing wrong..." February 6, 2020

There is no way this man leaves office voluntarily.

Trump now bragging about how he insulted Nancy Pelosi at the National Prayer Breakfast. “I meant every word.”

There still seems to be no purpose to this whole event than to allow Trump to play to a small group of carefully-selected Republican sycophants.

Every single pundit who has criticized Pelosi over “decorum” needs to choke on their words. On national TV. In front of the entire world.

The good news is that so far, Trump is so discombobulated and rambling that he hasn’t been able to announce any particular demands for vengeance. It’s just the usual stream of past statements mixed with riffs based on whose face he’s looking at. He also seems to be having a little trouble breathing, which … I won’t speculate on.

This asshole thinks he’s in charge of interviewing people for the Senate. He still thinks it’s g--dammed Apprentice.

Trump never heard Mitt Romney talk about religion before. Because Romney isn’t religious, like Trump.

is it possible to invoke the 25th Amendment in the middle of a drug-fueled unhinged stark barking bonkers batshit insane TV speech? asking for 65 million friends February 6, 2020

Trump says he doubts that Nancy Pelosi prays at all.

Apprenti? Apprenti? Does he mean ... Apprentices? He did a show called The Apprentice for years, but doesn't know the plural of the word?

Dead silence in the room as Trump attacks France, Germany for "not paying." Says U.S. is a "bunch of suckers." Dead. Silence.

