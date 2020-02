Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 February 2020 03:49 Hits: 4

Chancellor Angela Merkel's three-day trip to South Africa and Angola will address migration. But expect economic talks to get plenty of attention as well.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/angela-merkel-to-focus-on-migration-trade-on-trip-to-south-africa-angola/a-52265605?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf