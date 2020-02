Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 February 2020 05:14 Hits: 4

China said on Thursday (Feb 6) it will halve punitive tariffs on US$75 billion in US imports from FebĀ 14, a month after Beijing and Washington signed a truce in their long-running trade war.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/china-to-cut-tariffs-on-us-75-billion-in-us-imports-12400618